Guagliardo Named NCHA Offensive Player of the Week

DULUTH, Minn. -- Adrian College women's hockey senior Nicole Guagliardo was selected as the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association's (NCHA) Offensive Player of the Week. Guagliardo helped Adrian to two victories over the weekend against Utica by scores of 5-1 and 7-2.

On Saturday, Guagliardo found the back of the net to lock up the game winning goal while also adding an assist on the night. On Sunday, she added another assist with a pair of goals to give herself five total points for the weekend. On the season, Guagliardo has 10 goals and 12 assists for a total of 22 points. Four of her goals have come on the power play which has helped her to a +/- of +19 so far this season.

Guagliardo ranks second on the team in goals, second in assists, first in points, first in +/-, and leads the team in power play goals, empty net goals (2), game winning goals (3), and shots (78). Guagliardo locks of the team's fifth NCHA weekly honor of the season.