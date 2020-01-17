Jandova's Shutout Leads Bulldogs Past St. Scholastica

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College women's hockey team hosted the College of St. Scholastica Saints in a NCHA conference matchup. The Bulldogs came out on top by a score of 5-0. Denisa Jandova stopped 15 shots on goal while Nicole Guagliardo scored two goals on offense in her 100th career college hockey game.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 5, St. Scholastica 0

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)

Records: Adrian 12-2-2 (7-0 NCHA), St. Scholastica 5-7-1 (2-3 NCHA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs came out with energy and jumped out to a 3-0 lead to head into the first intermission. Guagliardo got the team on the board with a power play goal which was assisted by Abbie Grias and Reaghan Pietrowski. A little over two minutes later, Guagliardo struck again and found the back of the net off a pass from Brianna Buchanan to take a 2-0 lead. With the two goals by Guagliardo, she brings her total to 12 goals on the season. With 2:30 left to play in the first period, Buchanan received a centering pass from Brooke Schembri and brought the Adrian lead to 3-0. Lexi Grunden added an assist on Buchanan's goal.

After a scoreless second period and a defensive battle in the first half of the third, Adrian extended their lead to 4-0 with the help of a goal from Sydney Daversa. With a 4-0 lead, the Bulldogs drew a penalty to put themselves on the power play for the second time in the game. Kelly O'Sullivan took a shot from just inside the blue line and netted her second goal of the season. With their second power play goal of the night, the Bulldogs brought their lead to 5-0 to seal the victory.

TOP DAWGS

Nicole Guagliardo scored two goals in her 100th career college hockey game.

Brianna Buchanan finished the game with three points (1 goal, 2 assists), and Brooke Schembri finished with two assists.

Denisa Jandova stopped all fifteen shots she faced to pick up here third solo shutout this season.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to the ice to face St. Scholastica on Saturday, January 17 to finish the two game conference series. Puck drops at 3:00 PM.