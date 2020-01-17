Jandova's Shutout Leads Bulldogs Past St. Scholastica

Jandova's Shutout Leads Bulldogs Past St. Scholastica

Scoring Summary

1st - 07:18 - PP - Nicole Guagliardo (Adrian)
1st - 09:34 - Nicole Guagliardo (Adrian)
1st - 17:23 - Brianna Buchanan (Adrian)
3rd - 13:06 - Sydney Daversa (Adrian)
3rd - 13:36 - PP - Kelly O'Sullivan (Adrian)

Game Leaders

St. Scholastica
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 2 Players (#7, #21) - 3
Sv: Lexi Thomeczek - 36
Adrian
G: Nicole Guagliardo - 2
A: 2 Players (#8, #14) - 2
Sh: Kelly O'Sullivan - 6
Sv: Denisa Jandova - 15

Team Stats

St. Scholastica
Adrian

PowerPlays

0 for 3
2 for 2

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

2 (4)
3 (6)

Shots on Goal

15
41

Face Offs Won

22
31
full stats
Posted: Jan 17, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College women's hockey team hosted the College of St. Scholastica Saints in a NCHA conference matchup. The Bulldogs came out on top by a score of 5-0. Denisa Jandova stopped 15 shots on goal while Nicole Guagliardo scored two goals on offense in her 100th career college hockey game.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 5, St. Scholastica 0

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)

Records: Adrian 12-2-2 (7-0 NCHA), St. Scholastica 5-7-1 (2-3 NCHA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs came out with energy and jumped out to a 3-0 lead to head into the first intermission. Guagliardo got the team on the board with a power play goal which was assisted by Abbie Grias and Reaghan Pietrowski. A little over two minutes later, Guagliardo struck again and found the back of the net off a pass from Brianna Buchanan to take a 2-0 lead. With the two goals by Guagliardo, she brings her total to 12 goals on the season. With 2:30 left to play in the first period, Buchanan received a centering pass from Brooke Schembri and brought the Adrian lead to 3-0. Lexi Grunden added an assist on Buchanan's goal.

After a scoreless second period and a defensive battle in the first half of the third, Adrian extended their lead to 4-0 with the help of a goal from Sydney Daversa. With a 4-0 lead, the Bulldogs drew a penalty to put themselves on the power play for the second time in the game. Kelly O'Sullivan took a shot from just inside the blue line and netted her second goal of the season. With their second power play goal of the night, the Bulldogs brought their lead to 5-0 to seal the victory.

TOP DAWGS

Nicole Guagliardo scored two goals in her 100th career college hockey game.

Brianna Buchanan finished the game with three points (1 goal, 2 assists), and Brooke Schembri finished with two assists.

Denisa Jandova stopped all fifteen shots she faced to pick up here third solo shutout this season.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to the ice to face St. Scholastica on Saturday, January 17 to finish the two game conference series. Puck drops at 3:00 PM.

 

Jandova's Shutout Leads Bulldogs Past St. Scholastica
January 17, 2020 Jandova's Shutout Leads Bulldogs Past St. Scholastica
Guagliardo Named NCHA Offensive Player of the Week
January 14, 2020 Guagliardo Named NCHA Offensive Player of the Week
Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica
January 12, 2020 Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica
Buchanan Nets Two Goals in Win Over Utica
January 11, 2020 Buchanan Nets Two Goals in Win Over Utica
Jacqueline White Nets NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Award
January 7, 2020 Jacqueline White Nets NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Award
Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 Plattsburgh St. in East-West Classic Championship
January 6, 2020 Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 Plattsburgh St. in East-West Classic Championship
Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie
January 5, 2020 Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie
Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0
December 31, 2019 Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0
Julia Barrett Power Play Goal in Second Period Lifts @AdrianWHockey to Sweep of Aurora
December 8, 2019 Julia Barrett Power Play Goal in Second Period Lifts @AdrianWHockey to Sweep of Aurora
VonRuden and Buchanan Post Hat Tricks in Offensive Showcase
December 7, 2019 VonRuden and Buchanan Post Hat Tricks in Offensive Showcase
Jandova Named All-Tournament as #2 Bulldogs Suffer First Setback of Season
December 1, 2019 Jandova Named All-Tournament as #2 Bulldogs Suffer First Setback of Season
Nationally-Ranked Bulldogs Battle to 1-1 Stalemate with #8 Panthers
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Bulldogs Battle to 1-1 Stalemate with #8 Panthers
Nationally-Ranked Adrian Completes NCHA Sweep of Trine to Remain Undefeated
November 23, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Adrian Completes NCHA Sweep of Trine to Remain Undefeated
Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Taking Down Thunder on the Road
November 22, 2019 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Taking Down Thunder on the Road
White and O'Sullivan Sweep NCHA Weekly Honors
November 19, 2019 White and O'Sullivan Sweep NCHA Weekly Honors
O'Sullivan Breaks School Record in Weekend Sweep of Sabres
November 17, 2019 O'Sullivan Breaks School Record in Weekend Sweep of Sabres
White Posts Hat Trick in Huge Conference-Opening Win
November 15, 2019 White Posts Hat Trick in Huge Conference-Opening Win
Jandova Snags First NCHA Defensive Honor of the Season
November 6, 2019 Jandova Snags First NCHA Defensive Honor of the Season
Bulldogs Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Cardinals
November 3, 2019 Bulldogs Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Cardinals
Adrian Takes Down Saint Mary's (Minn.) in Game 1 of Weekend Series
November 2, 2019 Adrian Takes Down Saint Mary's (Minn.) in Game 1 of Weekend Series
Bulldogs Silence Pipers in Meeting of Two National-Powerhouses
November 1, 2019 Bulldogs Silence Pipers in Meeting of Two National-Powerhouses
Adrian Selected to Finish First in NCHA Preseason Poll
October 24, 2019 Adrian Selected to Finish First in NCHA Preseason Poll
Bulldogs Have Six Named All-American Scholar by AHCA
September 25, 2019 Bulldogs Have Six Named All-American Scholar by AHCA
NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Announces Details for 2019-20 Season
July 24, 2019 NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Announces Details for 2019-20 Season