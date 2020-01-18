Sorrell Scores First Goal of Her Career in 2-2 Tie

Scoring Summary

1st - 02:41 - Lindsey Sorrell (Adrian)
1st - 18:17 - PP - Kayla Kasel (St. Scholastica)
3rd - 10:57 - Taylor Murray (St. Scholastica)
3rd - 17:42 - PP - Abbie Grias (Adrian)

Game Leaders

St. Scholastica
G: 2 Players (#10, #14) - 1
A: 3 Players (#2, #4, #23) - 1
Sh: Greta Nundahl - 6
Sv: Lexi Thomeczek - 37
Adrian
G: 2 Players (#12, #66) - 1
A: Reaghan Pietrowski - 2
Sh: 2 Players (#15, #16) - 6
Sv: Denisa Jandova - 24

Team Stats

St. Scholastica
Adrian

PowerPlays

1 for 4
1 for 1

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

1 (2)
4 (8)

Shots on Goal

26
39

Face Offs Won

28
27
full stats
Posted: Jan 18, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian College women's hockey was stunned on Saturday afternoon as they tied the St. Scholastica Saints 2-2. For the first time this season, the Bulldogs leave a conference game without a win. Adrian trailed late in the third period, but was able to score on a power play to force overtime.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 2, St. Scholastica 2

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)

Records: Adrian 12-2-3 (7-0-1 NCHA), St. Scholastica 5-7-2 (2-3-1)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard early with a goal from Lindsey Sorrell who found the back of the net for the first time in her career. Reaghan Pietrowski and Neysa Miller added assists on the goal. The Saints responded late in the first period with a goal of their own to head into the first intermission with a 1-1 tie.

For the second day in a row, Adrian and St. Scholastica had a scoreless second period. The Saints had an opportunity on a break away, but a save by Adrian goalie, Denisa Jandova, kept the score tied at 1-1.

In the third period, the Bulldogs trailed for the first time since January 6 against Plattsburg St. St. Scholastica scored on a goal by Taylor Murray to take a 2-1 lead over Adrian. With time winding down, the Bulldogs went on a late power play and took full advantage. Abbie Grias scored on a pass from Pietrowski to tie the game at 2-2 and force an overtime period. 

St. Scholastica started the overtime period on a power play, but the Bulldog defense was able to come up with a stop. The Saints defense finished strong and didn't allow Adrian to get a shot on goal in the overtime period, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action on Friday, January 24 with a road game at Finlandia. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

