Bulldogs Land Quartet on United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women’s All-Central Region Teams

2019 USC Division III All-Region Teams l USC news release

KANSAS CITY--The Adrian College women's soccer team was well-represented on the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region teams for NCAA Division III, released on Monday afternoon. Senior forward Caroline Fleming (Grosse Ile, Mich./Grosse Ile High School) headlines four Bulldogs on the list as a first team selection, with sophomore defender Sarah Brannan (Saline, Mich./Saline HS), and junior midfielders Angela Davis (Trenton, Mich./Trenton HS/Grand Valley State University), Megan Louwers (Grosse Pointe, Mich./Grosse Pointe North HS/Detroit Mercy) making the second unit.

Fleming, who is the program's first all-region first team pick in six seasons, is a three-time USC all-region choice after making the second team in 2017 and '18. Louwers repeats her second-team recognition from her sophomore campaign. Brannan and Davis make their all-region debuts.

Fleming was named the 2019 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player and earned first-team all-conference three times. She led the MIAA with 16 goals, school-record 14 assists and 46 total points, finishing her four-year career first on the program's all-time list for assists (34) and ranking third in points (112) and fourth in goals (39). She had a 12-game streak (Sept. 11-Oct. 13) in which she recorded at least one point, and produced 10 points in four postseason games this fall.

Louwers made the All-MIAA First Team for the second year in a row while making 21 starts in 23 games played. She scored seven goals and added three assists for 17 points.

Brannan, who earned first-team all-conference in October, helped anchor a stingy Bulldog defense that registered the second-lowest goals-against average (.95) in the conference and an AC-record 12 shutouts. She appeared in all 24 contests, including 21 starts.

Adrian won its second-straight MIAA tournament title and claimed the regular-season crown for the first time since 2011. The Bulldogs also advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship in its second-ever trip to the national tournament, finishing with a school-record-tying 17 wins (17-5-2).

A second-team All-MIAA honoree, Davis started in 23 of the Bulldogs' 24 matches. She tallied three goals and ranked second in the conference with 10 assists for 16 points, which was 10th in the MIAA. She was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 27).

All told, AC Women's Soccer has seen 13 student-athletes garner 20 USC all-region citations since 2009. Adrian led the MIAA membership with the four all-region picks, followed by Hope (3), Albion (2) and Kalamazoo (1).

