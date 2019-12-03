Fleming Garners Second Academic All-American Honor

AUSTIN, Texas – The Adrian College women's soccer team saw Senior Caroline Fleming to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Women's Soccer First Team. Fleming is the only Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) athlete to have made the list, a repeat honor from 2018, named third team last season.

The MIAA Most Valuable Player continues to clean up on school records, now the only Adrian College student-athlete in school history to claim this honor more than once, and the first, first team recipient since Steve Mauk –football- in 2011. The Bulldogs have produced 25 Academic All-Americans for 26 honors, extending its school record of six-straight years of recipients.

In the classroom, Fleming has compiled a 3.98 GPA while studying to earn a degree in athletic training.

On the field, the MIAA first team selection led the team and conference in goals (16), assists (14), a program-record, and points (46).

The forward ranks first on the all-time list for assists with 34, while ranking third in points with 112 and fourth in goals with 39.

Fleming ended her stellar career, posting the program's first tally in an NCAA contest, collecting the game-winner in double overtime with Wis.-Stevens Point on Nov. 16.

