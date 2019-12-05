Fleming Becomes Second All-American in Program History

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Adrian College women's soccer team saw its second-ever All-American, as senior Caroline Fleming earned her way onto the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women's Soccer All-America Second Team announced at the Final Four Banquet on Thursday evening.

The Grosse Ile, Mich. native is just the second athlete in program history to be named an All-American, joining the ranks of Sam Barker who worked her way onto the USC All-America and D3soccer.com Third Teams.

Fleming's accolade list is now as follows; 2019 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Most Valuable Player, three-time MIAA First Team (2017, 2018 & 2019) and two-time USC All-Central Region selection (2nd-2018, 1st-2019). For her excellence in the classroom, she is also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American® (2018 & 2019), USC All-Region Scholars List honoree and two-time member of the MIAA Honor Roll.

Rounding out her collegiate career off with a series of career-best stats, the forward led the conference in goals (16), assists (14), points (46) and game-winners (5).

She left her mark in the program's history books, owning the record for assists in a career with 34, while ranking third in points with 112 and fourth in goals with 39.

Fleming capped off a stellar playing career as she collected the program's first-ever goal in an NCAA Tournament game, lifting the Bulldogs over Wis.-Stevens Point in double overtime (1-0) in the opening round of the 2019 tournament on Nov. 16.

#BulldogProud #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #Team32