Bulldogs Lead MIAA with 2019 United Soccer Coaches Women's Scholar All-North/Central Region Trio

Complete 2019 USC Division III Scholar All-Region Teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Senior forward Caroline Fleming (Grosse Ile, Mich./Grosse Ile High School) and junior midfielders Angela Davis (Trenton, Mich./Trenton HS/Grand Valley State University), Megan Louwers (Grosse Pointe, Mich./Grosse Pointe North HS/Detroit Mercy) have been named to the United Soccer Coaches' Women's Scholar All-North/Central Region teams, the USC announced this week. Adrian College led the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and tied for the most in the regions with the three selections, followed by Albion with two and Kalamazoo and Hope with one apiece.

Fleming headlines the Adrian contingent as the only two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America® award winner in any sport at the College when she earned a spot on the first team earlier this month. The athletic training major and USC Scholar first teamer who sports a 3.97 overall grade-point average also landed on the USC All-America First Team after leading the MIAA with 16 goals, a school-record 14 assists and 46 total points. The 2019 MIAA Most Valuable Player is a three-time USC all-region choice who made first-team all-conference three times and twice received USC scholar all-region accolades.

A second-team All-MIAA honoree, Davis started in 23 of the Bulldogs' 24 matches. She tallied three goals and ranked second in the conference with 10 assists for 16 points, which was 10th in the MIAA. She was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 27. A first-time All-USC region performer on the field, she is a 4.00 GPA student majoring in exercise science.

Louwers is a two-time all-region second team standout on the field and now joins Davis on the USC scholar all-region second team. Earlier this season, Louwers made the All-MIAA First Team for the second year in a row while making 21 starts in 23 games played. She scored seven goals and added three assists for 17 points.

Adrian won its second-straight MIAA tournament title and claimed the regular-season crown for the first time since 2011. The Bulldogs also advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship in their second-ever trip to the national tournament, finishing with a school-record-tying 17 wins (17-5-2).

