Caroline Fleming Adds to Senior Season Postseason Awards List with United Soccer Coaches Honor

2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women's Scholar All-America Team

KANSAS CITY--One day after being named first-team United Soccer Coaches' Women's Scholar All-North/Central Region, Adrian College senior forward Caroline Fleming (Grosse Ile [Mich.] High School) has been selected to the organization's scholar All-America list on the first team--becoming the first Bulldog, men's or women's, to earn this honor.

Earlier this month, Fleming became the first Adrian student-athlete in the College's history to repeat Academic All-America accolades from the College Sports Information Directors' of America as she made the CoSIDA Division III First Team after she was a third-team selection in 2018.

Fleming, who is the only Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association representative on both USC and CoSIDA listings, owns the second-highest grade point average of 3.97 on the former's first team.

The athletic training major had a stellar final year in a Bulldogs uniform in which she raked in a slew of additional awards: USC NCAA Division III All-America Second Team, three-time USC All-Central Region selection (2nd-2017 & '18, 1st-2019), MIAA Most Valuable Player, three-time all-conference first team and two-time USC Scholar All-North/Central Region.

Fleming paced the MIAA with 16 goals, a school-record 14 assists and 46 total points--all career highs. She also led the Bulldogs with five game-winners.

She left her mark in the program's history books, too, owning the record for assists in a career with 34 while ranking third in points with 112 and fourth in goals with 39.

Adrian won its second-straight MIAA tournament title and claimed the regular-season crown for the first time since 2011. The Bulldogs also advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship in their second-ever trip to the national tournament, finishing with a school-record-tying 17 wins (17-5-2). Fleming capped off a stellar playing career as she collected the program's first-ever goal in an NCAA Tournament game, lifting the Bulldogs over Wis.-Stevens Point in double overtime (1-0) in the opening round of the 2019 tournament on Nov. 16.

#Team32 #GoDawgs #BulldogProud