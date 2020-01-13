Bulldog Softball to Host 2020 Prospect Camp

Posted: Jan 13, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College softball team is hosting their annual prospect camp for 7th graders and above. The camp is run by the current softball team and coaching staff. The camp will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020. 

The team will hold three different sessions throughout the day. Pitching and catching will go from 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM, hitting will go from 11:15 AM - 1:15 PM, and infield/outfield will go from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM. Follwing the last camp session, there will be a 30-minute session with admissions for those who are interested.

For more information see the attached flyer. Click here to register. 

