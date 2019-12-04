Women’s Wrestling Ready for Tough Test at North Central Invite

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Adrian College women's wrestling team is back in action Saturday at the North Central College Invitational.

The 14-team women's tournament will take place alongside a men's tournament.

This is the first season of the women's team at North Central.

"For a first year women's tournament this one has garnered some good turnout and some good teams," said Coach Cliff Cushard. "We are going to have a nice mix of teams we have seen a few times already this year and teams we haven't seen much."

"I'm looking forward to our wrestlers having the opportunity to match up with different quality opponents and testing ourselves in that way."

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.

Leading the Bulldogs so far this season has been sophomore Zoe Nowicki.

The 136-pounder leads the team in wins and is 18-3 on the season.

Keys to success don't change throughout the season for Bulldogs, Cushard said.

"The keys to success are the same as always — work hard, be the aggressor and be consistent in our effort throughout each match and throughout the day," he said. "The wrestlers that can manage to do that will also be the ones on the podium at the end of the day."

This will be the first competition for Adrian since the Bulldogs used bonus points to beat Tiffin 25-21 in a dual on Nov. 21 despite giving up two forfeits.

Cushard said that performance helped set the stage for the onslaught of duals in the coming two months.

"I've been pleased with the chemistry of this year's squad from day one," he said. "They work hard together and share that common goal to fight and succeed. Duals just serve to tighten that bond. I'd say the win over Tiffin helped pull them in tighter as a group. I'm really excited about where we are heading as a group."

It's been more than two weeks since the Bulldogs competed last, but Cushard is not worried about a letdown.

Usually, he said the break around Thanksgiving is much needed and wanted by Cushard's team.

"But this team, this year, didn't seem to need it as much," he said. "They are good students who manage their time well, they manage their weight properly so they aren't exhausting themselves making weight and they have that intrinsic desire to work hard.

"I get the feeling that many of them would have liked to just keep practicing during that time. This team is impressive and is a lot of fun to coach."