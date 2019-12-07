Nowicki’s Title Pushes Bulldogs to Fourth Place Finish 

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Sophomore Zoe Nowicki's title at 136 pounds led the Adrian College women's wrestling team to a fourth place finish at the North Central Women's Open on Saturday.

Nowicki beat McKendree's Salome Walker 10-8 in the final. It was the third time the two have wrestled this season.

To get to the finals, Nowicki beat Julia Padilla of Emmanuel 11-0 in the semifinals and pinned Grandview's Kayli Barrett in 1:51.

"Zoe came out tough, wrestled strong and did what she had to do," said Coach Cliff Cushard. "She wasn't real flashy, she just did what she had to do. That finals match was kind of a see-saw affair. She was down and came back big doing what she had to do to cap off the victory."

It was Nowicki's third tournament title of the season. She is now 21-3 on the season.

Freshman Megan Vondrasek fell in the final by pin against McKendree's Alara Boyd.

"Megan had a really good tournament running into another one of the top freshmen in the country," Cushard said. "She fought hard but eventually lost."

Vondrasek opened the tournament with a 11-0 tech fall over Destynie Pacheco of MacMurray College before beating McKendree's Shannon Henry.

"I thought that the women looked good after having the last couple of weeks off for the holiday. They dealt with adversity in the matches well and finished strong," Cushard said.

Freshman Arys Onstott picked up an opening round pin against Shyanne Fernandez of Central Christian at 191 pounds before dropping her next two matches to take fourth.

Assistant Coach Kassidy Block wrestled unattached at 130 pounds went 2-2 and finished in fourth place to round out the Bulldogs' placers.

McKendree won the team tournament, while Emmanuel was second and Jamestown was third.

The Bulldogs are off until Saturday, Dec. 14 when they compete at the Muskie Duals hosted by Lakeland University.