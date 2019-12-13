Women's Wrestling Gears Up for Tough Test at LU Muskie Duals

Adrian hopes to have a stranglehold on the competition at the 2019 Lakeland University Duals. (Photo provided)
Posted: Dec 13, 2019

ADRIAN, Mich. — Four duals Saturday in the state of Wisconsin will wrap up the first half of the Adrian College women's wrestling program's season for 2019-20. The Bulldogs will square off against Wisconsin-Stevens Point, North Central (Illinois), MacMurray and host Lakeland during the LU Muskie Duals in Plymouth. The action is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Woltzen Gymnasium. 

"I think wrestling multiple duals is actually easier than competing in a tournament. You know you are wrestling approximately every hour and you get all that extra support from your team," said third-year Bulldogs coach Cliff Cushard. "It really helps each wrestler go out there and give it their best when they know the whole team is behind them no matter the match outcome. Duals are where we come together as a group, a family, and work as one."

The Bulldogs look to continue after a successful showing at North Central where the team finished in fourth place overall and was led by sophomore Zoe Nowicki's title at 136 pounds. 

"We want to peak at the end when it matters most," Cushard said. "The success we have along the way is a great sign of the future, but we have to relentlessly seek to become better every step of the way. If we do that, and have fun doing it, this will be a successful season."

A number of injured Bulldogs will be back to compete for Adrian on Saturday. 

It will be the first time all season that Cushard's squad won't give up any forfeits in a dual.

"We'll be fielding a full starting lineup without needing to bump anyone. That feels great," he said. "It will be fun to face off against these teams in a duals format. We've seen each of them several times in individual tournaments, but it's always different to compete head to head as teams. I'm really looking forward to this opportunity."

--Dominic Adams, Special to AdrianBulldogs.com

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs

