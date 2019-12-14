Bulldogs Dominate in Wisconsin at LU Muskie Women's Duals

PLYMOUTH, Wis. —The Adrian College women's wrestling team put an exclamation point on the end of the first half of the season by going 4-0 at the Lakeland University Duals and outscoring opponents 131-39 on Saturday in Woltzen Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs were 32-8 overall in individual matches on the day and picked up convincing dual wins over Wisconsin Stevens Point, North Central (Illinois), Lakeland and MacMurray by scores of 30-13, 36-11, 34-3 and 31-12, respectively.

"I was most impressed with the way the women went out and kept control of almost every match — even the losses," Adrian coach Cliff Cushard said about his team's performance.

Wrestlers who went 4-0 for the Bulldogs included sophomore Zoe Nowicki and freshmen Megan Vondrasek and Arys Onstott. Adrian also saw four individuals go 3-1 on the day, including senior Mara Eason, sophomores Angela Goldwire, Mackenzie Tayerle and freshman Angela LoRusso.

"Finishing up with four dual wins is a great way to lead into national duals," Cushard said. "We really pulled together as a team."

With fall semester final exams complete, Adrian is off for the winter break and the Bulldogs are back in action on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, for the National Wrestling Coaches Association multidivisional duals in Louisville, Ky.

"It was a great first half," Cushard said. "They worked hard. They got better. We're sitting at 5-1 as a dual team looking for more in the future. I can never say enough — I'm always proud of this group."

--Dominic Adams, Special to AdrianBulldogs.com

