Bulldogs Dominate in Wisconsin at LU Muskie Women's Duals

Freshman Angela LoRusso works for a fall during a match against North Central (Illinois) on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo provided)
Posted: Dec 14, 2019

PLYMOUTH, Wis. —The Adrian College women's wrestling team put an exclamation point on the end of the first half of the season by going 4-0 at the Lakeland University Duals and outscoring opponents 131-39 on Saturday in Woltzen Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs were 32-8 overall in individual matches on the day and picked up convincing dual wins over Wisconsin Stevens Point, North Central (Illinois), Lakeland and MacMurray by scores of 30-13, 36-11, 34-3 and 31-12, respectively.

"I was most impressed with the way the women went out and kept control of almost every match — even the losses," Adrian coach Cliff Cushard said about his team's performance.

Wrestlers who went 4-0 for the Bulldogs included sophomore Zoe Nowicki and freshmen Megan Vondrasek and Arys Onstott. Adrian also saw four individuals go 3-1 on the day, including senior Mara Eason, sophomores Angela GoldwireMackenzie Tayerle and freshman Angela LoRusso.

"Finishing up with four dual wins is a great way to lead into national duals," Cushard said. "We really pulled together as a team."

With fall semester final exams complete, Adrian is off for the winter break and the Bulldogs are back in action on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, for the National Wrestling Coaches Association multidivisional duals in Louisville, Ky.

"It was a great first half," Cushard said. "They worked hard. They got better. We're sitting at 5-1 as a dual team looking for more in the future. I can never say enough — I'm always proud of this group."

--Dominic Adams, Special to AdrianBulldogs.com

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs

