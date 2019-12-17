Women's Wrestling Well-Represented in First NWCA National Rankings for NCAA Division III

Complete National Rankings for Dec. 17, 2019: Individual l Team Tournament l Team Dual
MANHEIM, Pa.--The National Wrestling Coaches' Association Tuesday released its first team and individual NCAA Division III women's rankings and Adrian College is listed seventh while four Bulldogs appear in the top-10 of their respective weight classes.
With a 5-1 record, Adrian is seventh in the dual rankings and 10th in the tournament team rankings. McKendree sits atop both the dual and tournament rankings.
The dual rankings are based on head-to-head competition between teams. The tournament team rankings are based on points for each individual ranking in correlation with what that respective placement would earn at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships set for March 7-8 in Adrian.
Sophomore Zoe Nowicki leads the way for the Bulldogs in the individual rankings. Nowicki's 25-3 record gives her the No. 2 ranking at 136 pounds.
At 143 pounds there are two Bulldogs in the rankings including freshman Megan Vondrasek at No. 6 and junior MacKenzie Matta at No. 8.
Sophomore Lacey Jung-Michonski rounds out Adrian's entries in the national individual rankings as she is in the No. 8 spot at 170 pounds.