Women's Wrestling Well-Represented in First NWCA National Rankings for NCAA Division III

Complete National Rankings for Dec. 17, 2019: Individual l Team Tournament l Team Dual

MANHEIM, Pa.--The National Wrestling Coaches' Association Tuesday released its first team and individual NCAA Division III women's rankings and Adrian College is listed seventh while four Bulldogs appear in the top-10 of their respective weight classes.

With a 5-1 record, Adrian is seventh in the dual rankings and 10th in the tournament team rankings. McKendree sits atop both the dual and tournament rankings.

The dual rankings are based on head-to-head competition between teams. The tournament team rankings are based on points for each individual ranking in correlation with what that respective placement would earn at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships set for March 7-8 in Adrian.

Sophomore Zoe Nowicki leads the way for the Bulldogs in the individual rankings. Nowicki's 25-3 record gives her the No. 2 ranking at 136 pounds.

At 143 pounds there are two Bulldogs in the rankings including freshman Megan Vondrasek at No. 6 and junior MacKenzie Matta at No. 8.

Sophomore Lacey Jung-Michonski rounds out Adrian's entries in the national individual rankings as she is in the No. 8 spot at 170 pounds.

"It's a great honor to be chosen as a top 10 team in the inaugural NWCA rankings for NCAA Women's Wrestling," said third-year coach Cliff Cushard, who is the program's all-time wins leader with 14. "It means that our peers have acknowledged what we have been doing. We'll keep training and working toward our goals to try to live up to this ranking...and improve upon it.

"Our student-athletes have earned their individual placements as well. Zoe, Megan, MacKenzie and Lacey have been doing solid work this season. We've got a couple more wrestlers that are just outside of the top-8. I'd love to see them move up and join their teammates before the end of the season. With the national championships being held at Adrian College (next March), it's a great year to be a Bulldog!" he said.

Adrian was ranked several times last season when the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association conducted the poll.

After the holiday break, the Bulldogs return to the mat on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, for the NWCA multidivisional duals in Louisville, Ky.

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs #BulldogProud