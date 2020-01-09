Bulldogs Put No.7 Ranking on the Line at National Duals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky -- The No. 7 ranked Adrian College women’s wrestling team will have a chance to face off against the nation’s best starting on Friday at the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s (NWCA) multidivisional duals.

The 5-1 Bulldogs take on Ferrum in the first round of the two-day tournament.

“I like the way the bracket lays out. We get to compete against a team we haven't faced this year first. Ferrum will be a good opening round match,” said Coach Cliff Cushard. “If we get past them we will face the winner of the Simon Fraser/Tiffin dual. From there we'll have to see.”

Adrian is seventh in the dual rankings and 10th in the tournament team rankings, released Dec. 17 by the NWCA. McKendree sits atop both the dual and tournament rankings.

“This is just another duals tournament. I don't put any pressure on myself or the team. Just because it has the word 'national' in the title it doesn't change anything,” Cushard said. “A match is a match. The circle is the same size and the rules are the same. We wrestle each moment in each match. We work to score the next points. If we do those things well enough we win the match. If we win enough matches we win the dual.”

While this is the second straight duals competition for Adrian, the Bulldogs have been off since going 4-0 on Dec. 14 at the Lakeland University Duals.

“Excited to get more duals in. The team enjoys them - the comraderie is awesome,” Cushard said. “Wrestling can be so isolating at times with each athlete thinking about themselves. Duals allows us to think bigger than ourselves and to cheer each other on in entirely different ways. How you win and how you lose can be the difference in a dual win or loss. The dynamic is quite different at times.”



For more information about the tournament visit http://www.nwcaonline.com/ news-events/events/2020-nwca- multi-division-national-duals .

--Written by Dominic Adams