LOUISVILLE, Ky – The No. 7 Adrian College women's wrestling team traveled to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky. The team opened up with a win against Ferrum College, 29-14. The Bulldogs were defeated by Simon Fraser University, 42-5, and Augsburg University, 25-24. Adrian finished their trip with a win against Limestone University, 30-17.

Full story to come…