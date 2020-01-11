Growth through adversity aims to propel women’s wrestling in push toward post-season

Brittney Wolgast works for a fall against Limestone on Friday, Jan. 11 during NWCA National Duals. (Photo courtesy of Maggie Elliot)
Posted: Jan 11, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Cliff Cushard hopes the Bulldogs use the experience at NWCA National Duals to build for the rest of the season.

 

The No. 7 ranked women's wrestling team went 2-2 in Louisville and did not place.

 

The Bulldogs beat Ferrum and Limestone, but lost to eventual runner-up Simon Fraser and 7th place Augsburg.

 

The NWCA National Duals featured 15 women's team across all NCAA divisions.

 

"Going 2-2 at National Duals for our first time in this tournament wasn't what we dreamed of but it wasn't a bad first experience," Cushard said. "Growth comes from adversity. We will be a better team."

 

Sophomore Zoe Nowicki and freshman Megan Vondrasek each went 3-1 in the tournament to lead the Bulldogs.

 

Wrestlers who earned two wins for Adrian included Angela Goldwire, Lexi Poupore, Brittney Wolgast, Mackenzie Tayerle and Sam Cushard.

 

"I always look for the positives. We had some great personal growth with several of our wrestlers. We also had improvement in our team chemistry," Cliff Cushard said. "If each of our wrestlers is now a better wrestler I'm willing to accept that result. We are a  young team - almost entirely freshmen and sophomores. We'll be back and better next year."

 

Adrian heads to the Tornado Open hosted King University in Bristol, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19. 

 

The Bulldogs host Tiffin on Jan. 30 for Senior Night before postseason competition begins. 

 

The Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships on Feb. 17-18 in Atlanta and hosts the Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships on March 6-7.

