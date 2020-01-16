Bulldogs Prep for Postseason Push Sunday at King University

Photo courtesy of Stacy Behrens.
Photo courtesy of Stacy Behrens.
Posted: Jan 16, 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Competition level is ramping up for the women’s wrestling team as the post-season approaches. 

The Bulldogs head to King University on Sunday for the Tornado Open.

The nine-team tournament will be the last of the season for Adrian. The Bulldogs will host a final home dual against Tiffin for Senior Night on Jan. 30 and then the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championship on Feb. 5-6. 

Adrian also hosts National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship on March 6-7. 

Last week, the No. 7 Bulldogs went 2-2 at a loaded NWCA National Duals and failed to place. 

“Our performance had more to do with this being the first time at this tournament for all but one of our wrestlers. It's a young squad and didn't know what to expect. For some of these athletes it was probably the first time they had ever competed in a venue this large,” said Coach Cliff Cushard. “Dealing with the distractions and focusing on the task at hand will be easier now in tournaments of this sort. The plan is that this helps set them up for success at WCWA Nationals and the NCWWC.”

The nine-team Tornado open feature several top NCAA and NAIA teams including Campbellsville, Emmanuel, Ferrum, King, Life, Limestone, Presbyterian and Tiffin.

“We’ve been working on fine-tuning our technique this week. Each of our wrestlers can do well this weekend,” Cushard said. “They just need to compete at, or near, their potential. If they don’t they won’t see the podium. If they do there’s no reason we can’t have multiple placers like most every other open tournament we’ve attended this season.”

Wrestling will start at 10 a.m. You can follow the tournament live on Track Wrestling here: https://www.trackwrestling. com/opentournaments/MainFrame. jsp?newSession=false&TIM= 1579140312122&pageName=.

 
Bulldogs Prep for Postseason Push Sunday at King University
January 16, 2020 Bulldogs Prep for Postseason Push Sunday at King University
Growth through adversity aims to propel women’s wrestling in push toward post-season
January 11, 2020 Growth through adversity aims to propel women’s wrestling in push toward post-season
Bulldogs Compete in the NWCA National Duals
January 10, 2020 Bulldogs Compete in the NWCA National Duals
Bulldogs Put No.7 Ranking on the Line at National Duals.
January 9, 2020 Bulldogs Put No.7 Ranking on the Line at National Duals.
Women's Wrestling Well-Represented in First NWCA National Rankings for NCAA Division III
December 17, 2019 Women's Wrestling Well-Represented in First NWCA National Rankings for NCAA Division III
Adrian Chosen to Host the First-Ever Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships
December 16, 2019 Adrian Chosen to Host the First-Ever Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships
Bulldogs Dominate in Wisconsin at LU Muskie Women's Duals
December 14, 2019 Bulldogs Dominate in Wisconsin at LU Muskie Women's Duals
Women's Wrestling Gears Up for Tough Test at LU Muskie Duals
December 13, 2019 Women's Wrestling Gears Up for Tough Test at LU Muskie Duals
Nowicki’s Title Pushes Bulldogs to Fourth Place Finish 
December 7, 2019 Nowicki’s Title Pushes Bulldogs to Fourth Place Finish 
Women’s Wrestling Ready for Tough Test at North Central Invite
December 4, 2019 Women’s Wrestling Ready for Tough Test at North Central Invite
Bulldogs Excel Behind Bonus Points; Claiming Six Matches
November 22, 2019 Bulldogs Excel Behind Bonus Points; Claiming Six Matches
Nowicki’s Fifth Place Leads Bulldogs at Loaded Missouri Valley Open
November 18, 2019 Nowicki’s Fifth Place Leads Bulldogs at Loaded Missouri Valley Open
Loaded Missouri Valley Open Welcome Challenge for Bulldogs Sunday
November 15, 2019 Loaded Missouri Valley Open Welcome Challenge for Bulldogs Sunday
Two Individual Champs, Four Other Placers Lead Bulldogs to Second in Canada
November 11, 2019 Two Individual Champs, Four Other Placers Lead Bulldogs to Second in Canada
Bulldogs to Compete Internationally Sunday at Ryerson Open in Toronto
November 8, 2019 Bulldogs to Compete Internationally Sunday at Ryerson Open in Toronto
Women’s Wrestling Places Seven at Dr. Bob Kellogg MacMurray Open
November 2, 2019 Women’s Wrestling Places Seven at Dr. Bob Kellogg MacMurray Open
Women’s Wrestling Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Dr. Bob Kellogg Open
October 31, 2019 Women’s Wrestling Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Dr. Bob Kellogg Open
Two Champs and 10 Placers Help Bulldogs to Team Title
October 26, 2019 Two Champs and 10 Placers Help Bulldogs to Team Title
Women’s Wrestling to Host 8-Team Tournament Saturday
October 24, 2019 Women’s Wrestling to Host 8-Team Tournament Saturday
Women’s Wrestling Drops Season-Opener to Gannon
October 20, 2019 Women’s Wrestling Drops Season-Opener to Gannon
Women’s Wrestling Eyes Top-10 Finish in Fifth Season
October 17, 2019 Women’s Wrestling Eyes Top-10 Finish in Fifth Season