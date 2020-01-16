Bulldogs Prep for Postseason Push Sunday at King University

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Competition level is ramping up for the women’s wrestling team as the post-season approaches.

The Bulldogs head to King University on Sunday for the Tornado Open.

The nine-team tournament will be the last of the season for Adrian. The Bulldogs will host a final home dual against Tiffin for Senior Night on Jan. 30 and then the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championship on Feb. 5-6.

Adrian also hosts National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship on March 6-7.

Last week, the No. 7 Bulldogs went 2-2 at a loaded NWCA National Duals and failed to place.

“Our performance had more to do with this being the first time at this tournament for all but one of our wrestlers. It's a young squad and didn't know what to expect. For some of these athletes it was probably the first time they had ever competed in a venue this large,” said Coach Cliff Cushard. “Dealing with the distractions and focusing on the task at hand will be easier now in tournaments of this sort. The plan is that this helps set them up for success at WCWA Nationals and the NCWWC.”

The nine-team Tornado open feature several top NCAA and NAIA teams including Campbellsville, Emmanuel, Ferrum, King, Life, Limestone, Presbyterian and Tiffin.

“We’ve been working on fine-tuning our technique this week. Each of our wrestlers can do well this weekend,” Cushard said. “They just need to compete at, or near, their potential. If they don’t they won’t see the podium. If they do there’s no reason we can’t have multiple placers like most every other open tournament we’ve attended this season.”