Nowicki’s Title Paces Bulldogs at Tornado Open

Sophomore Zoe Nowicki works for a fall at the Adrian Women’s Open in October. Nowicki led all placers on Sunday when she won the 136-pound championship at the Tornado Open. (Photo by Stacy Berens)
Posted: Jan 19, 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sophomore Zoe Nowicki got a little pay back on Sunday when she won 136-pound title at the Tornado Open.

Nowicki won her fourth tournament title of the season when she beat King's Alyssa Aceval 10-6 in the finals. Aceval beat Nowicki last season.

"When I went out for my match, l kept telling myself, 'I'm so much better of a wrestler,'" Nowicki said. "I've gotten way better. I was confident the whole match — even when she put the pressure on."

Nowicki didn't allow a single point in her two tech falls en route to the finals. She is 30-4 on the season. 

"We always schedule this tournament for this reason — it's a good test before nationals," said Coach Cliff Cushard. "It lets us figure out what we need to get better at."

Adrian is off until Jan. 30, when the Bulldogs host Tiffin for Senior Night.

The Bulldogs will then compete at the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championship Feb. 7-8. 

Adrian will then host the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship for all NCAA women's wrestling programs on March 6-7. 

"For the most part I saw things we've been working on put into use — everybody fought hard continuously," Cushard said. "The biggest thing I saw was a team that is shaping up and getting ready to compete for the postseason."

Graduate Student Kassidy Block won her first two matches at 130 pounds, but lost in the semifinals and earned sixth place.

Wrestlers going 2-2 for the Bulldogs included: Junior MacKenzie Matta, Junior Sam Cushard and Freshman Arys Onstott

Also getting wins for the Bulldogs were freshmen Angela LoRusso, Lexi Poupore and Brittney Wolgast.

